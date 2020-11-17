COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,218 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 125,072 confirmed cases and 6,651 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 591 people in hospital (an increase of four), including 87 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

For the first time since publicly acknowledging he was considering shutting down schools to contain the spread of COVID-19, Quebec's premier François Legault will provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the province later today.

Last Thursday, Legault said he was looking at extending the upcoming winter break for students, teachers and staff, while stressing that no decision had been made.

This month, the daily number of confirmed infections has crept up, topping 1,300 cases four times last week, including a record-day last Saturday with 1,448 cases reported.

The province's second four-week period of red-zone restrictions is set to end next Monday.

François Legault's update this afternoon will be at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

What you can and can't do at Quebec's highest alert level Montreal Video 4:01 Most Quebecers are now living inside a red zone. But just what does that mean? 4:01

Top COVID-19 stories today