COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
The province's second round of red-zone restrictions ends next Monday
- Quebec reported 1,218 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths on Monday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 125,072 confirmed cases and 6,651 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 591 people in hospital (an increase of four), including 87 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
For the first time since publicly acknowledging he was considering shutting down schools to contain the spread of COVID-19, Quebec's premier François Legault will provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the province later today.
Last Thursday, Legault said he was looking at extending the upcoming winter break for students, teachers and staff, while stressing that no decision had been made.
This month, the daily number of confirmed infections has crept up, topping 1,300 cases four times last week, including a record-day last Saturday with 1,448 cases reported.
The province's second four-week period of red-zone restrictions is set to end next Monday.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
