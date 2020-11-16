COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
$100M government investment aims to improve home-care services
- Quebec reported 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths on Sunday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 123,854 confirmed cases and 6,626 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 587 people in hospital (an increase of four), including 89 in intensive care (an increase of seven).
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Home-care operators in Quebec have been reporting severe staff shortages caused by employees leaving to work in long-term care homes, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.
As a result, the Quebec government is investing an additional $100 million annually to improve home-care services for the elderly and others with reduced autonomy.
The bulk of the new money — $65 million — will go toward funding services offered by regional health authorities. The balance will go toward salary increases for home-care workers and new equipment.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said he hopes the funding will encourage more people to work in the field.
The province was already facing increased demand for home-care services due to its rapidly aging population. That demand increased during the pandemic, which has killed more than 4,000 residents in government regulated long-term care homes.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
