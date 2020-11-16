COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 123,854 confirmed cases and 6,626 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 587 people in hospital (an increase of four), including 89 in intensive care (an increase of seven).

Home-care operators in Quebec have been reporting severe staff shortages caused by employees leaving to work in long-term care homes, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

As a result, the Quebec government is investing an additional $100 million annually to improve home-care services for the elderly and others with reduced autonomy.

The bulk of the new money — $65 million — will go toward funding services offered by regional health authorities. The balance will go toward salary increases for home-care workers and new equipment.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said he hopes the funding will encourage more people to work in the field.

The province was already facing increased demand for home-care services due to its rapidly aging population. That demand increased during the pandemic, which has killed more than 4,000 residents in government regulated long-term care homes.

