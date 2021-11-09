COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 531 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and four new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 430,395 confirmed cases and 11,522 people have died.

There are 225 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 48 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

The province has administered 13,329,219 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 4,195 in the past 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Quebec nurses say they are fed up with ministerial decrees that modify their working conditions, saying the measures do nothing to help combat the shortage of workers in the health-care system.

Five nurses' unions have come together to call on the government to drop the emergency decrees. They say 155 orders have been imposed during the pandemic, most of which directly impact nurses' jobs with little consultation with unions.

Nathalie Levesque, president of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), says the decrees changed working conditions with no regard to staffers' expertise or their personal lives.

Josée Marcotte, a spokesperson for the Federation of Health and Social Services (FSSS-CSN), says the measures have done nothing to attract new nurses. Current working conditions have been blamed for droves of nurses fleeing the public system during the pandemic.

"It's not with a ministerial decree that we will be able to get out of this [staffing] crisis," Marcotte said. Recently, the staffing shortage has led to the partial closure of the Lachine Hospital's emergency room.

Speaking on behalf of Quebec's health minister, the minister responsible for Montreal Chantal Rouleau defended the government's actions, saying Christian Dubé is doing everything he can to restore a healthy system.

Dubé is expected to provide an update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination campaign at 1 p.m.

U.S. land border reopen to fully-vaccinated Canadians

The land border with the United States has reopened to fully vaccinated Canadian travellers after being closed for non-essential travel since March 2020.

On Nov. 8, for the first time in 19 months, the U.S. is set to welcome back travellers by land and passenger ferry — as long as they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed travellers entering by land will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, but said travellers should be prepared to verbally attest to their vaccination status, and present their vaccination documentation upon request.

Children under 18 years of age will be exempt from the vaccination requirement.

When returning to Canada, recreational travellers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before their return flight or planned arrival at the land border.

Canada will only accept a molecular test — such as a PCR test — which can cost hundreds of dollars.

Canada reopened its land border to Americans in August, more than a year after the pandemic began.

Provincial civil servants to work 2 days a week at office

Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel says about half of Quebec's civil servants will be expected to return to the office two days a week by Jan. 14, 2022. The rest will be expected to start showing up in person by the end of January.

LeBel says bringing government workers back gradually will allow offices to adapt to public health measures.

Most public servants have been working from home since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. A return to work has been proposed — and then delayed — several times.

Still, LeBel has no plan to bring back all workers full time to government offices.

"Working from home for employees whose jobs are well-suited for this is here to stay," LeBel said, in a statement.

Outbreak in Lévis RPAs

Two private seniors' residences (RPAs) in Lévis have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, including one death.

Geneviève Dion, a spokesperson for the local health authority in Chaudière-Appalaches, confirmed one resident at the Résidence David Diézel, which houses 44 residents, died.



As of Nov. 6, the RPA has 12 active cases, and of the 13 people who were infected, one person wasn't vaccinated. Dion wouldn't confirm the vaccination status of the person who died.



At the Maison St-Étienne, which houses 41 residents, 19 active cases were reported and a total of 21 people were infected. All of the people infected at the RPA were fully vaccinated.



None of the health-care workers at both RPAs contracted COVID-19. Dion says the health board has sent hygiene and sanitation advisers to the residences to assist managers.

