COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 531 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and four new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 430,395 confirmed cases and 11,522 people have died.

There are 225 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 48 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

The province has administered 13,329,219 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 4,195 in the past 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

The land border with the United States has reopened to fully vaccinated Canadian travellers after being closed for non-essential travel since March 2020.

On Nov. 8, for the first time in 19 months, the U.S. is set to welcome back travellers by land and passenger ferry — as long as they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed travellers entering by land will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, but said travellers should be prepared to verbally attest to their vaccination status, and present their vaccination documentation upon request.

Children under 18 years of age will be exempt from the vaccination requirement.

When returning to Canada, recreational travellers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before their return flight or planned arrival at the land border.

Canada will only accept a molecular test — such as a PCR test — which can cost hundreds of dollars.

Canada reopened its land border to Americans in August, more than a year after the pandemic began.

Outbreak in Lévis RPAs

Two private seniors' residences (RPAs) in Lévis have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, including one death.



Geneviève Dion, a spokesperson for the local health authority in Chaudière-Appalaches, confirmed one resident at the Résidence David Diézel, which houses 44 residents, died.



As of Nov. 6, the RPA has 12 active cases, and of the 13 people who were infected, one person wasn't vaccinated. Dion wouldn't confirm the vaccination status of the person who died.



At the Maison St-Étienne, which houses 41 residents, 19 active cases were reported and a total of 21 people were infected. All of the people infected at the RPA were fully vaccinated.



None of the health-care workers at both RPAs contracted COVID-19. Dion says the health board has sent hygiene and sanitation advisers to the residences to assist managers.

No mandatory vaccines for health-care workers

Rather than needing to be fully immunized against COVID-19 as of Nov. 15 or face suspension, as originally planned, Quebec is sticking with the current policy of having unvaccinated health-care workers in the province undergo three COVID-19 tests per week.

Only new employees will be required to be fully vaccinated and all unvaccinated health-care workers will be ineligible for salary bonuses.

Originally, workers had until until Oct. 15 to get adequately vaccinated. The Quebec government extended the deadline until Nov. 15 because it feared a staffing crisis in health-care facilities.

Top COVID-19 stories