COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 688 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 429,319 confirmed cases and 11,515 people have died.

There are 229 people in hospital (a decrease of 11), including 51 in intensive care (a decrease of six).

The province has administered 13,330,752 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 6,869 in the past 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

On Monday, the land border with the United States will reopen to fully vaccinated Canadian travellers.

The U.S. has kept its shared land border with Canada closed to non-essential travel since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020. But on Nov. 8, for the first time in 19 months, the U.S. is set to welcome back travellers by land and passenger ferry — as long as they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed travellers entering by land will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, but said travellers should be prepared to verbally attest to their vaccination status, and present their vaccination documentation upon request.

Children under 18 years of age will be exempt from the vaccination requirement.

When returning to Canada, recreational travellers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before their return flight or planned arrival at the land border.

Canada will only accept a molecular test — such as a PCR test — which can cost hundreds of dollars.

Canada reopened its land border to Americans in August, more than a year after the pandemic began.

No mandatory vaccines for health-care workers

Rather than needing to be fully immunized against COVID-19 as of Nov. 15 or face suspension, as originally planned, Quebec is sticking with the current policy of having unvaccinated health-care workers in the province undergo three COVID-19 tests per week.

"We will be uncompromising for those who do not want to be tested," Dubé said.

Only new employees will be required to be fully vaccinated and all unvaccinated health-care workers will be ineligible for salary bonuses.

Originally, workers had until until Oct. 15 to get adequately vaccinated. The Quebec government extended the deadline until Nov. 15 because it feared a staffing crisis in health-care facilities.

Vaccines for kids aged 5-11

There's no hint as to when Health Canada will approve a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, but Quebec already says it plans to have vaccines available to this age group soon.

Daniel Paré, head of the province's vaccination campaign, said at a Tuesday press conference his goal is to have Quebecers in this age group vaccinated with their first dose by Christmas.

U.S. regulators cleared the use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids on Friday, but a corresponding decision from Canadian regulators will not come before the middle or end of November, a senior official said Friday.

But Paré said health officials have been in talks with school boards and service centres to get everything lined up and ready to go when approval comes.

"As soon as we receive confirmation from Health Canada...and accreditation from our [immunization committee]...we should be able to start the vaccination, if the vaccines are there."

