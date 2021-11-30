COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 756 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 447,387 confirmed cases and 11,576 people have died.

There are 226 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 45 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

The province has administered 13,594,078 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 22,048 doses in the last 24 hours.

85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's vaccination rate has been adjusted to include five- to 11-year-olds, causing the overall percentage to drop. Vaccinations for the group began on Wednesday.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is urging Quebecers to seriously consider their travel plans this holiday season, in light of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

One case of the variant was confirmed in Quebec Monday. Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda said tests revealed the new strain in a woman who had recently returned from Nigeria.

Dubé cautioned that Ottawa could potentially impose stricter re-entry requirements for those travelling abroad with little warning.

Cases of the variant have been registered in countries including the Netherlands, Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Israel.

"The next few weeks will be critical."

Cases rise in Kahnawake

Kahnawake remains on "red alert," as more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the community.

As of Sunday, 22 cases were confirmed in the Mohawk community, with over 60 people in preventative isolation.

According to the public health authorities, most of the people infected are four- and five-year-old children who attend a school and kindergarden in the area.

"We have a lot of [contacts] in our daycare, and there are families who work or who live with the grand-parents," said Lisa Westaway, the director of the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre. "Our risk [of outbreaks] is higher than other communities."

Busking resumes in Metro

Musicians can once again perform in the Metro as of this week.



For the first time in 20 months, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has authorized only five locations where musicians can play: three at Berri-UQAM, one at Guy-Concordia and one at Jean-Talon station. Artists will have to reserve a two-hour time slot online and wear a mask when performing unless they're playing a wind instrument.

Vaccinations for kids 5 to 11 in full swing

Vaccines will be administered in schools this week to children age five to 11 whose parents have signed consent forms.

Health Minister Christian Dubé thanked parents and families on Monday, saying that over a third of all children in the province have been vaccinated or have an appointment. He said about 20,000 children are getting vaccinated every day.

He said he expects those numbers to rise as the school campaign begins.

Quebec is hoping to give one dose to each eligible child by Christmas.

WATCH | Quebec's vaccine program for children explained:

Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination program for children explained 2:26 Quebec children age five to 11 can now get their shots. The premier hopes parents will get their kids vaccinated, but he doesn't want to pressure them. 2:26

