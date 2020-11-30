COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 141,038 confirmed cases and 7,033 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 665 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 92 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The federal government will release its long-awaited fiscal update this afternoon — a spending plan to help Canadians cope with COVID-19 while recharging the national economy and key sectors battered by the global crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will outline details of her plan to both boost job creation and cut greenhouse gas emissions at 4 p.m.

Government sources have told CBC News the plan will include new but time-limited spending measures to support hard-hit industries and vulnerable Canadians, while laying the groundwork for the policy priorities presented in September's speech from the throne.

