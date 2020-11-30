COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Liberal plan to revive Canada's post-pandemic economy to be unveiled today
- Quebec reported 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Sunday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 141,038 confirmed cases and 7,033 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 665 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 92 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The federal government will release its long-awaited fiscal update this afternoon — a spending plan to help Canadians cope with COVID-19 while recharging the national economy and key sectors battered by the global crisis.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will outline details of her plan to both boost job creation and cut greenhouse gas emissions at 4 p.m.
Government sources have told CBC News the plan will include new but time-limited spending measures to support hard-hit industries and vulnerable Canadians, while laying the groundwork for the policy priorities presented in September's speech from the throne.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- The Maimonides Geriatric Centre transferred most of its patients with COVID-19 to local hospitals.
- The federal government has extended existing international travel restrictions until Dec. 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Your scarf is not a facemask — and other COVID-19 winter rules from Montreal Public Health.
- The province is expected to announce guidelines this week for holiday gatherings involving seniors living in long-term care homes.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
