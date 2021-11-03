COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 426,947 confirmed cases and 11,502 people have died.

There are 250 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 71 in intensive care (an increase of four).

The province has administered 13,260,203 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 10,063 in the past 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

While there's no hint as to when Health Canada will approve a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, Quebec already says it plans to have vaccines available to this age group soon.

Daniel Paré, head of the province's vaccination campaign, said at a Tuesday press conference his goal is to have Quebecers in this age group vaccinated with their first dose by Christmas.

U.S. regulators cleared the use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids on Friday, but a corresponding decision from Canadian regulators will not come before the middle or end of November, a senior official said Friday.

But Paré said health officials have been in talks with school boards and service centres to get everything lined up and ready to go when approval comes.

"As soon as we receive confirmation from Health Canada...and accreditation from our [immunization committee]...we should be able to start the vaccination, if the vaccines are there."

The province's public health institute says about 90.6 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have received at least one vaccine dose and 87.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Monitor reopening plan, says doctor

The province is bringing back dancing and karaoke in bars as of Nov. 15 after months of restrictions due to some super-spreader events, like one in Quebec City.

The change is happening just two weeks after restaurants and bars started allowing full capacity.

Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and epidemiologist in Montreal, says while a lot is reopening at once, it can still be done safely. But he says that could change.

"The key is going to be to monitor the situation and if we see an uptick of cases over the course of the winter, we might need to shut things back down again and that is a possibility because while things may be good now, it may not be good six months from now."

Face coverings, including for those singing karaoke, will still be required.

Quebec is loosening a number of other wide-ranging COVID-19 health restrictions as of that date because the "epidemiological situation is relatively under control," Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday.

Workplaces will no longer have to prioritize working from home, though they should still allow it, he said. Gyms will also no longer have to require distancing and face masks during high intensity workouts.

High school students will only need to wear masks while moving around on school grounds.

Novavax seeks Health Canada approval

Novavax's vaccine, which could be produced in Montreal, has completed a submission to Health Canada for authorization of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

But it's not yet clear how Novavax's shot would be administered in Canada, where 84 per cent of those 12 and over have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The federal government struck a deal with Novavax, as it did with several other companies early in the pandemic, with Canada agreeing early this year to purchase 52 million doses.

It was announced that Novavax would produce its own COVID-19 vaccine at the National Research Council site in Montreal, and in mid-October the NRC said in a statement that "the work with Novavax is proceeding as planned."

Health-care workers in Quebec City region suspended

Five health-care workers in the Quebec City region who are not adequately vaccinated have been suspended because they refused to be tested for COVID-19.

Although the vaccination mandate is not yet in place, health-care staff who are in close proximity to patients and have yet to get their required doses have to undergo three tests per week.

According to a spokesperson with the regional health authority, the workers were given several reminders of their obligations prior to being suspended.

There are less than two weeks remaining before the deadline for health-care workers to get vaccinated.

Originally, workers had until until Oct. 15 to get adequately vaccinated. The Quebec government extended the deadline until Nov. 15 because it feared a staffing crisis in health-care facilities.

Top COVID-19 stories