COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 875 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 446,631 confirmed cases and 11,574 people have died.

There are 216 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 48 in intensive care (no change).

As of Friday, the province has administered 13,726,184 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's vaccination rate has been adjusted to include five- to 11-year-olds, causing the overall percentage to drop. Vaccinations for the group began on Wednesday.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Canada has detected its first two cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Ottawa, the Ontario government announced Sunday.

Both cases were reported in people who recently travelled from Nigeria, according to the Ontario government's statement.

The news comes two days after the country implemented new travel restrictions on foreign nationals who had visited several countries in southern Africa over the preceding two weeks.

The omicron variant was first identified by South African researchers and has provoked global concern.

In a statement released Sunday, Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the confirmation of two omicron cases is a signal that the country's monitoring system is working but to expect more cases of the variant.

In a tweet Sunday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said the ministry is following the situation closely with the province's public health department (INSPQ) to observe the evolution of the variant in the province.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said border measures could change as the situation develops.

Busking resumes in Metro

Musicians can once again perform in the Metro, starting today.



For the first time in 20 months, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has authorized only five locations where musicians can play: three at Berri-UQAM, one at Guy-Concordia and one at Jean-Talon station.

Artists will have to reserve a two-hour time slot online and wear a mask when performing unless they're playing a wind instrument.

Under-5 vaccinations and herd immunity

For those under the age of five, Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said vaccinations could potentially start as early as the new year.

Speaking to Radio-Canada, Tam said that clinical trials are currently underway for children aged six months to five years old. She said she hopes to see the results of the those trials by the end of the year.

As one of the last remaining portions of the population to get vaccinated, kids will play an important role in ending the pandemic, health experts say.

Earlier in the pandemic, the threshold for achieving herd immunity suggested by some was about 70 per cent. But more recently, health experts say that threshold should be higher because of the highly contagious delta variant.

"With the original COVID strain, if we were at 80 or 85 per cent, we would probably have very, very low transmission and not have to worry," said Dr. Tehseen Ladha, a pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at University of Alberta in Edmonton.

"But the fact that we're here now with delta, which is so much more transmissible, means that we need a herd immunity of closer to 90 per cent, 95 per cent."

Vaccinations for kids 5 to 11 in full swing

Vaccines will be administered in schools to children age five to 11 whose parents have signed consent forms, starting today.

About a quarter of the children in Quebec in that age group have COVID-19 vaccination appointments booked, according to the province's Health Ministry.

The government said Friday that 172,600 appointments had been made thus far, with 15,603 first doses given to children aged between five and 11. Quebec is hoping to give one dose to each eligible child by Christmas.

WATCH | Quebec's vaccine program for children explained:

Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccination program for children explained 2:26 Quebec children age five to 11 can now get their shots. The premier hopes parents will get their kids vaccinated, but he doesn't want to pressure them. 2:26

