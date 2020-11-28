COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Hospitalizations down on Sunday but province posts nearly 1,400 new cases
- Quebec reported 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Sunday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 141,038 confirmed cases and 7,033 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 665 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 92 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
The Maimonides Geriatric Centre is transferring dozens of patients with COVID-19 to local hospitals in an effort to contain an outbreak that has already killed 10 people.
The facility decided Saturday to move 30 coronavirus patients offsite, with more severe cases going to the Jewish General Hospital and less severe cases to Hôtel-Dieu de Montréal.
Orderlies and nurses from the facility will accompany the residents to hospital.
Maimonides said in a statement that crowding in the ward where COVID-19 patients are treated — the so-called "hot zone" — contributed to the spread of the disease inside the facility.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
