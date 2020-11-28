COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 141,038 confirmed cases and 7,033 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 665 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 92 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The Maimonides Geriatric Centre is transferring dozens of patients with COVID-19 to local hospitals in an effort to contain an outbreak that has already killed 10 people.

The facility decided Saturday to move 30 coronavirus patients offsite, with more severe cases going to the Jewish General Hospital and less severe cases to Hôtel-Dieu de Montréal.

Orderlies and nurses from the facility will accompany the residents to hospital.

Maimonides said in a statement that crowding in the ward where COVID-19 patients are treated — the so-called "hot zone" — contributed to the spread of the disease inside the facility.

Top COVID-19 stories today