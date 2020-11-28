COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,269 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 more deaths on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 138,163 confirmed cases and 6,984 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 669 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 90 in intensive care (no change).

This past week's aggregate trend in Quebec showed the number of COVID-19 infections is remaining stubbornly flat, despite a one-day spike Thursday where the province reported the highest number of infections since the pandemic was declared.

The death toll, however, continues to mount and stands at 159 for the seven days ending Nov. 26.

This week, the Legault government once again implored Quebecers to do their part to help contain the spread of the virus, saying holiday gatherings could be banned if the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is not under control.

In its latest weekly projections, Quebec's health research institute, the INESSS, says it is forecasting an increase in hospitalizations, a trend it considers worrisome for many of the province's regions, including the Quebec City area.

For now, people are still allowed to get together in groups of up to 10 people, twice, between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, and are strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible during the week leading up to the four-day gathering window, and the week that follows.

The province is still hashing out its plans for visits to long-term care home residents over the holidays. It is not likely residents will be allowed to leave the homes to visit their family.

