COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 902 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 442,246 confirmed cases and 11,571 people have died.

There are 210 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 45 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

As of Thursday, the province has administered 13,501,953 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's vaccination rate has been adjusted to include five- to 11-year-olds, causing the overall percentage to drop. Vaccinations for the group began on Wednesday.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

About a quarter of the children in Quebec aged five- to 11-years-old have COVID-19 vaccination appointments booked, according to the province's Health Ministry.

The government said Thursday that 163,000 appointments had been made thus far. Quebec is hoping to give one dose to each eligible child by Christmas.

"They are brave. I am proud of them, really," Premier François Legault tweeted on Thursday. "I also want to thank their parents and the vaccination teams."

As of next week, vaccines will be administered in schools as well, to children whose parents have signed consent forms.

Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination program for children explained

Under-5 vaccinations and herd immunity

For those under the age of five, Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said vaccinations could potentially start as early as the new year.

Speaking to Radio-Canada, Tam said that clinical trials are currently underway for children aged six months to five years old. She said she hopes to see the results of the those trials by the end of the year.

As one of the last remaining portions of the population to get vaccinated, kids will play an important role in ending the pandemic, health experts say.

Earlier in the pandemic, the threshold for achieving herd immunity suggested by some was about 70 per cent. But more recently, health experts say that threshold should be higher because of the highly contagious delta variant.

"With the original COVID strain, if we were at 80 or 85 per cent, we would probably have very, very low transmission and not have to worry," said Dr. Tehseen Ladha, a pediatrician and assistant professor of pediatrics at University of Alberta in Edmonton.

"But the fact that we're here now with delta, which is so much more transmissible, means that we need a herd immunity of closer to 90 per cent, 95 per cent."

AstraZenica recipients can sign up for boosters

Quebecers who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine can now book an appointment for a third dose.

This time, they will receive an mRNA vaccine, such as the ones developed by either Pfizer or Moderna. Appointments can be booked on the Clic-Santé website.

Just under 740,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were administered in Quebec.

New guidance on cloth masks

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has updated its guidelines on masks.

"In general, while non-medical masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, medical masks and respirators provide better protection," the PHAC said on its COVID-19 mask information webpage.

The agency said in an email to CBC News that the change was "based on the latest scientific evidence on SARS-CoV-2 virus variants of concern, increased understanding of the impacts of vaccination and immunity in the population, and new data available on mask types and their effectiveness."

Experts say this shift in messaging reflects a growing body of evidence suggesting that COVID-19 is largely spread through aerosols (tiny particles that can hang in the air), and not just through respiratory droplets (larger particles) transmitted by close contact with an infected person.

