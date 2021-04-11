COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 692 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 439 763 confirmed cases and 11,560 people have died.

There are 204 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 46 in intensive care (an increase of five).

As of Friday, the province has administered 13,472,496 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 88 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Premier François Legault will announce how Quebec plans to vaccinate children age five to 11 at a 5 p.m. joint news conference Tuesday with Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Legault said he and Dubé will "explain in detail how the vaccination plan will work."

Canada received its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children Sunday evening, with vaccinations in Quebec potentially starting as early as this week.

The shots, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, are meant for kids aged five to 11. Some 700,000 children in Quebec are eligible for the shot.

Long-term care ombudsman report

Quebec's ombudsman will release the results of an independent investigation into long-term care homes and COVID-19 today.

Ombudsman Marie Rinfret was tasked with looking into how the first wave of the pandemic was managed in CHSLDs across the province.

In an interim report, released December 2020, Rinfret said the provincially run long-term care facilities were a "blind spot" for the government.

The 20-page interim report found that the Quebec government had focused on preparing hospitals for the COVID-19 pandemic, but had not adequately prepared CHSLDs, which were forced to become "defacto hospitals" despite shortages of staff and bed space.

"[The government] simply didn't see the magnitude of the vulnerability of people who live in CHSLDs," Rinfret said at the time.

3rd dose for seniors

This month, the Quebec government is allowing people aged 70 and over to book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine. People aged 80 and up can already sign up.

The province's immunization committee, the CIQ, has recommended that Quebecers in that age group be offered a third dose in order to boost their immunity against the virus.

People aged 75 to 79 were able to start their third doses last week, and those 70 and older can do so starting today.

However, a period of six months has to have elapsed since the person's second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

People who have had two doses of AstraZeneca will be eligible to make an appointment for a third dose as of Thursday.

Seniors in long-term care homes will also receive a third dose by the end of November, Health Minister Christian Dubé said.

