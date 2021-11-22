COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 707 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 439 071 confirmed cases and 11,558 people have died.

There are 199 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 41 in intensive care (a decrease of four).

As of Friday, the province has administered 13,451,122 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 88 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Canada received its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children Sunday evening, with vaccinations in Quebec potentially starting as early as this week.

The shots, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, are meant for kids aged five to 11. Some 700,000 children in Quebec are eligible for the shot.

During a news conference Friday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had said vaccinations would start once the province receives the doses, expected by the end of the week.

The goal, he said, is to provide one dose to each child by Christmas.

Dubé said the province will look to inoculate children in schools as well as in vaccination centres. The goal is to make it easy for parents to be with their children as they're getting their shots, he said.

The minister said he hopes the vaccination rate is as successful as it is for 12- to 17-year-olds. According to the latest provincial data, 95 per cent of people in that age group have received two vaccine doses — the highest rate of any age group.

The minister also said he does not believe children will need to comply with the province's vaccination passport rules.

3rd dose for seniors

This month, the Quebec government will allow people aged 70 and over to book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine. People aged 80 and up can already sign up.

The province's immunization committee, the CIQ, has recommended that Quebecers in that age group be offered a third dose in order to boost their immunity against the virus.

People aged 75 to 79 can start booking their third doses as of today, and those 70 and older can do so starting Tuesday.

However, a period of six months has to have elapsed since the person's second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

People who have had two doses of AstraZeneca will be eligible to make an appointment for a third dose as of Thursday.

Seniors in long-term care homes will also receive a third dose by the end of November, Health Minister Christian Dubé said.

Granby Zoo to start vaccinating animals

Zoo animals at the Granby Zoo, east of Montreal, could soon be getting their own COVID-19 vaccines.

The zoo said it is hoping to vaccinate about 90 animals in the coming weeks against the coronavirus. Gorillas, big cats and other creatures, such as red pandas, are deemed susceptible to the disease.

Émilie Couture, a veterinarian with the zoo, said there has been a "worrying" rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in North American zoos, especially among large felines such as lions and leopards.

Last week, three snow leopards died at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, in Nebraska, of complications from COVID-19.

The vaccines, manufactured by U.S. veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis, were specifically developed for animals.

Top COVID-19 stories