COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 more deaths on Friday. Two deaths previously reported are no longer attributed to the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 129,699 confirmed cases and 6,774 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 624 people in hospital (a decrease of 27), including 96 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to flare up in the province's regions.

The latest major outbreak is at a Quebec City convent, where 39 nuns and 43 workers at the Soeurs de la Charité in suburban Beauport have tested positive for COVID-19.

Other regions like the Saguenay and Lanaudière continue to be battered by community transmission as the province enters the first weekend of Premier François Legault's "moral contract" with Quebecers.

The province will lift the ban on indoor gatherings for four days, between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, allowing family and friends to get together to celebrate Christmas in groups of up to 10 people, regardless of how many households they come from.

In exchange, the government is hoping Quebecers will voluntarily self-isolate for a week before and after that four-day period, in order to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Allowing us to see each other for four days entails risks," Legault said Thursday, during a news conference. "But we have to remember that family is at the heart of who we are. It is at the heart of our nation."

The winter break for schools will not be extended and classes will resume on Jan. 4, with elementary students heading back to in-person classes, and high school students beginning a week of online learning before returning to classrooms the following week.

The specific reason why a January spike in COVID cases could spell trouble Montreal Video 0:53 There is a lot going on in Quebec hospitals in January – more injuries, respiratory illnesses and cardiac episodes. And as infectious disease specialist Dr. Cécile Tremblay explains, that is also when COVID cases from Christmas will start to pop up, another source of stress on the health-care system. 0:53

Top COVID-19 stories today