COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
The pandemic continues to rage in the province's regions, the latest flare-up is in a Quebec City convent.
- Quebec reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 more deaths on Friday. Two deaths previously reported are no longer attributed to the virus.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 129,699 confirmed cases and 6,774 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 624 people in hospital (a decrease of 27), including 96 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to flare up in the province's regions.
The latest major outbreak is at a Quebec City convent, where 39 nuns and 43 workers at the Soeurs de la Charité in suburban Beauport have tested positive for COVID-19.
Other regions like the Saguenay and Lanaudière continue to be battered by community transmission as the province enters the first weekend of Premier François Legault's "moral contract" with Quebecers.
The province will lift the ban on indoor gatherings for four days, between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, allowing family and friends to get together to celebrate Christmas in groups of up to 10 people, regardless of how many households they come from.
In exchange, the government is hoping Quebecers will voluntarily self-isolate for a week before and after that four-day period, in order to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases.
"Allowing us to see each other for four days entails risks," Legault said Thursday, during a news conference. "But we have to remember that family is at the heart of who we are. It is at the heart of our nation."
The winter break for schools will not be extended and classes will resume on Jan. 4, with elementary students heading back to in-person classes, and high school students beginning a week of online learning before returning to classrooms the following week.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebecers can have some holiday cheer if they quarantine before and after Christmas.
- Quebec opens the door to gatherings of up to 250 people in red zones.
- Most Canadians could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next year.
- Quebec premier mulls temporarily closing schools this winter to reduce spread of COVID-19.
- A second school lockdown may be workable for some parents, but it won't be for all.
- Quebec reveals its $1.5 billion plan to kickstart an economy struggling under COVID-19 restrictions.
- As winter approaches, Quebec has yet to produce plan for ventilation in classrooms.
- The death toll has again begun to rise, with more than 700 deaths since school began in late August.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.