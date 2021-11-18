COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 815 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 438 364 confirmed cases and 11,555 people have died.

There are 201 people in hospital (no change), including 45 in intensive care (no change).

As of Friday, the province has administered 13,451,122 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 88 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Quebec will have to wait a few extra days to begin vaccinating some 700,000 children now that Health Canada has officially approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children ages five to 11.

The province's health minister, Christian Dubé, had hoped to roll out the vaccination campaign for children next week. But his federal counterpart, Jean-Yves Duclos, doesn't expect deliveries of the first doses to the province before the end of next week.

Quebec is looking at a hybrid vaccination program to allow parents to receive a vaccine shot at the same time as their children.

The province wants to complete the vaccinations before Christmas.

Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children in that age group is delivered in doses one-third the size of those given to adults and kids 12 and older. Health Canada authorized a two-dose regimen to be administered three weeks apart.

During a news conference Friday, Dubé said the province will look to inoculate children in schools as well as in vaccination centres.

The goal, he said, is to provide one dose to each child by Christmas. According to Dubé, 600,000 children in Quebec are now eligible for Pfizer's vaccine.

The minister also said he does not believe those children will need to comply with the province's vaccination passport rules.

3rd dose for seniors

This month, the Quebec government will allow people aged 70 and over to book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine. People aged 80 and up can already sign up.

The province's immunization committee, the CIQ, has recommended that Quebecers in that age group be offered a third dose in order to boost their immunity against the virus.

People aged 75 to 79 can start booking their third doses as of today, and those 70 and older can do so starting next Tuesday.

However, a period of six months has to have elapsed since the person's second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

People who have had two doses of AstraZeneca will be eligible to make an appointment for a third dose as of next Thursday.

Seniors in long-term care homes will also receive a third dose by the end of November, Health Minister Christian Dubé said.

Top COVID-19 stories