COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 426,947 confirmed cases and 11,502 people have died.

There are 250 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 71 in intensive care (an increase of four).

The province has administered 13,260,203 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 10,063 in the past 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

High school students in many regions of Quebec will soon be able to sit in class without wearing masks.

Health Minister Christian Dubé will make the announcement during a news conference this afternoon, according to Radio-Canada.

The change will take effect as of Nov. 15.

They will apply to the following regions where students are required to wear masks inside classrooms: Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, the Eastern Townships, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, Outaouais, Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec.

They will also apply to specific areas in the Chaudière-Appalaches regions as well as the Matapedia MRC in the Lower Saint-Lawrence region.

Students in elementary school will still need to wear masks during class. Masks are also mandatory for both elementary and high school students while they're moving on school grounds.

Dubé is also expected to announce that ski hills will be allowed to operate at full capacity, with customers needing to show their proof of vaccination for entry.

Bars and restaurants will no longer need to be keep registries of customers coming in. These changes will also take effect on the same date.

As of yesterday, restaurants and bars are allowed to open at full capacity while applying a one-metre distance rule between tables.

Normal operating hours are also allowed, meaning bars can once again stay open until 3 a.m.

Health-care workers in Quebec City region suspended

Five health-care workers in the Quebec City region who are not adequately vaccinated have been suspended because they refused to be tested for COVID-19.

Although the vaccination mandate is not yet in place, health-care staff who are in close proximity to patients and have yet to get their required doses have to undergo three tests per week.

According to a spokesperson with the regional health authority, the workers were given several reminders of their obligations prior to being suspended.

There are less than two weeks remaining before the deadline for health-care workers to get vaccinated.

Originally, workers had until until Oct. 15 to get adequately vaccinated. The Quebec government extended the deadline until Nov. 15 because it feared a staffing crisis in health-care facilities.

Novavax seeks Health Canada approval

Novavax's vaccine, which could be produced in Montreal, has completed a submission to Health Canada for authorization of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

But it's not yet clear how Novavax's shot would be administered in Canada, where 84 per cent of those 12 and over have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The federal government struck a deal with Novavax, as it did with several other companies early in the pandemic, with Canada agreeing early this year to purchase 52 million doses.

It was announced that Novavax would produce its own COVID-19 vaccine at the National Research Council site in Montreal, and in mid-October the NRC said in a statement that "the work with Novavax is proceeding as planned."

Gaspé schools cancel classes again

Students at Sainte-Ursule and École Caron schools in Amqui, a municipality in the Gaspé, won't be returning to classrooms for another week after previously cancelling classes because of an outbreak.

New COVID-19 cases have been detected in both schools since they reported an outbreak last week. Forty-nine new cases have been detected among students or teachers at Sainte-Ursule and around 40 at École Caron.

Classes at Armand-St-Onge high school, also in Amqui, will be held in-person since no new cases have been detected.

Vaccination requirements for travel

All travellers in Canada aged 12 and older must now be fully vaccinated before boarding planes, trains or cruise ships in Canada.

The federal government says travellers must be doubly vaccinated two weeks prior to travel.

Even those fully vaccinated need to show proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test upon returning to Canada.

The government said exceptions would be made for emergencies and special accommodation for designated remote communities so residents can continue to access essential services.

For unvaccinated foreign nationals who don't live in Canada and entered the country before Oct. 30, they will have until Feb. 28 to show proof of a valid COVID-19 molecular test in order to board a flight taking them out of the country.

