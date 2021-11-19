COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 720 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 436,804 confirmed cases and 11,550 people have died.

There are 205 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 46 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

The province has administered 13,438,859 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 11,094 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Health Canada has officially approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children ages five to 11, heralding it as more than 90 per cent effective against COVID-19.

The federal department posted online this morning, about a month after it received the company's submission.

"After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between five and 11 years of age outweigh the risks," wrote Health Canada in a release.

Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is delivered in doses one-third the size of those given to adults and kids 12 and older. Health Canada authorized a two-dose regimen to be administered three weeks apart.

Quebec ready to vaccinate children, premier says

On Thursday, Legault said being able to vaccinate kids will completely change the COVID-19 situation in the province. He says Quebec has been ready for weeks and is just waiting for the green light from Ottawa.

Legault added that vaccinating elementary school-aged children will pave the way for Quebec to eliminate a majority of mitigation measures in the province.

"Once we have vaccinated say 80 per cent of five to 11 year olds, it opens up good prospects for most of the public health measures to disappear," he said.

"It's coming: early 2022."

Vaccine for kids 'a relief' for parents, teachers

The soon-to-be-available COVID-19 vaccine for young children is being welcomed with open arms by some Quebec parents and teachers.

"It's such a relief and I can just imagine the teachers at the elementary sector just kind of like relaxing and feeling like, 'OK, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,'" said Heidi Yetman, the president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers.

Many of the most recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Quebec have been reported in the province's elementary schools, creating big concerns for many parents and families.

According to recent data from Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ), 60 per cent of parents in the province plan to bring their children to get a COVID shot any time soon.

3rd dose for seniors

This month, the Quebec government will allow people aged 70 and over to book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine. People aged 80 and up can already sign up.

The province's immunization committee, the CIQ, has recommended that Quebecers in that age group be offered a third dose in order to boost their immunity against the virus.

People aged 75 to 79 can start booking their third doses as of today, and those 70 and older can do so starting next Tuesday.

However, a period of six months has to have elapsed since the person's second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

People who have had two doses of AstraZeneca will be eligible to make an appointment for a third dose as of next Thursday.

Seniors in long-term care homes will also receive a third dose by the end of November, Health Minister Christian Dubé said.

Top COVID-19 stories