COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 718 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 436,084 confirmed cases and 11,548 people have died.

There are 195 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 47 in intensive care (no change).

The province has administered 13,426,694 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 8,413 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Fully vaccinated Canadians taking short trips abroad will soon no longer need proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test to return home, say sources.

The sources — who spoke on the condition they not be named because they aren't authorized to speak on the record — said the government is only dropping the testing requirement for Canadians and permanent residents for trips lasting less than 72 hours.

The federal government has been facing mounting pressure to drop the rule requiring travellers entering Canada to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departing flight or planned arrival at the land border.

The change is expected to come into effect at the end of the month as cross-border shopping picks up before the holidays.

Discarded AstraZeneca doses

Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services destroyed 12,678 expired doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to data from Oct. 31.

Daniel Paré, the head of Quebec's vaccination campaign, said the unused doses couldn't be returned to the federal government because shipping them would have altered their quality.

"We administered them every day, but not at the level of our inventories," he said.

Last June, the immunization expert committees in Ottawa and Quebec City both recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be discontinued as a second dose, unless an mRNA vaccine was unavailable.

3rd dose for seniors

This month, the Quebec government will allow people aged 70 and over to book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine. People aged 80 and up can already sign up.

The province's immunization committee, the CIQ, has recommended that Quebecers in that age group be offered a third dose in order to boost their immunity against the virus.

People aged 75 to 79 can start booking their third doses as of today, and those 70 and older can do so starting next Tuesday.

However, a period of six months has to have elapsed since the person's second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

People who have had two doses of AstraZeneca will be eligible to make an appointment for a third dose as of next Thursday.

Seniors in long-term care homes will also receive a third dose by the end of November, Health Minister Christian Dubé said.

Quebec relaxes more restrictions

Quebec is relaxing public health restrictions for high schools, restaurants, bars and fitness centres. This as COVID-19 cases in the province rise but hospitalizations decrease.

Since Nov. 15, high school students are no longer obliged to wear a mask in classrooms.

However, students must wear wear masks in common areas and when moving around school grounds. Elementary students will still need to wear masks at all times, including while seated.

Singing and dancing are also making a return to Quebec bars.

Patrons can now sing at venues so long as they wear a mask and remain two metres away from other people while singing. Venues will no longer need to keep a registry of clients.



Indoor recreational sports no longer have a cap on the number of participants.

Gyms and fitness centres will no longer need to enforce a two-metre distance between patrons.

