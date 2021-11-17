COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 517 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 435,366 confirmed cases and 11,548 people have died.

There are 200 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 47 in intensive care (an increase of five).

The province has administered 13,417,482 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 9,345 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services destroyed 12,678 expired doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to data from Oct. 31.

Daniel Paré, the head of Quebec's vaccination campaign, said the unused doses couldn't be returned to the federal government because shipping them would have altered their quality.

"We administered them every day, but not at the level of our inventories," he said.

Last June, the immunization expert committees in Ottawa and Quebec City both recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be discontinued as a second dose, unless an mRNA vaccine was unavailable.

3rd dose for seniors

The Quebec government will allow people aged 70 and over to book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine as of this week. People aged 80 and up can already sign up.

The province's immunization committee, the CIQ, has recommended that Quebecers in that age group be offered a third dose in order to boost their immunity against the virus.

People aged 75 to 79 can start booking their third doses on Friday, and those 70 and older can do so starting next Tuesday.

However, a period of six months has to have elapsed since the person's second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

People who have had two doses of AstraZeneca will also soon be eligible to make an appointment for a third dose, this time of an mRNA vaccine, Health Minister Christian Dubé has said.

Seniors in long-term care homes will also receive a third dose by the end of November, Dubé said.

Moderna seeks approval for children's COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna has asked Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for children six to 11 years of age, the department announced.

This is the second pediatric COVID-19 vaccine awaiting authorization in Canada. Health Canada is still reviewing Pfizer-BioNTech's application for its kid-sized shots.

Pfizer's submission, received by Health Canada on Oct. 18, is for children aged five to 11. It would be one-third the size of the dose given to adults and kids 12 and older.

Last week, Health Canada's chief medical adviser said the agency's review of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine should be completed within "one to two weeks."

Quebec relaxes more restrictions

Quebec is relaxing public health restrictions for high schools, restaurants, bars and fitness centres. This as COVID-19 cases in the province rise but hospitalizations decrease.

Starting today, high school students are no longer obliged to wear a mask in classrooms.

However, students must wear wear masks in common areas and when moving around school grounds. Elementary students will still need to wear masks at all times, including while seated.

Singing and dancing are also making a return to Quebec bars.

Patrons can now sing at venues so long as they wear a mask and remain two metres away from other people while singing. Venues will no longer need to keep a registry of clients.



Indoor recreational sports no longer have a cap on the number of participants.

Gyms and fitness centres will no longer need to enforce a two-metre distance between patrons.

