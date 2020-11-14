COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,301 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths on Friday, with one death no longer attributed to the coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 121,195 confirmed cases and 6,586 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 583 people in hospital (no change), including 85 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

Having trouble keeping track of what's now closed? Consult our list.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic rages on and the death toll has jumped over the past week. A total of 152 Quebecers died of the illness in the seven days ending Nov.12.

The spotlight remains focused on the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, where the number of new cases has exploded over the past two weeks. The region now leads the province in infections per 100,000 people. Its rate is 418.2, as compared to Montreal's 139.

The regional health authority says it will hire 10 to 20 new contact tracers and establish a new testing clinic in Jonquière, a borough of Saguenay.

The provincial minister responsible for the region, Andrée Laforest, said that since Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé visited the region on Monday, fast action has been taken to address specific problems, including improving access to testing.

The region, which has been under red zone restrictions since Nov. 2, saw a drop in cases on Friday, with 82 new cases compared to 197 on Thursday.

But regional public health director Dr. Donald Aubin said it's important to look at the greater trend, rather than single-day numbers.

"One day is not a viable indicator in terms of epidemiology," Aubin said.

He says even if the region's health-care system is under pressure, health authorities are adjusting their methods in order to respond.

"Everything is under control," Aubin said. "We expect to be able to come back to the level very soon."

Top COVID-19 stories today