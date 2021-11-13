COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 716 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 432,991 confirmed cases and 11,535 people have died.

There are 205 people in hospital (a decrease of 10), including 40 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

The province has administered 13,379,659 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 13,443 in the past 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

The City of Montreal has a plan for its employees to return to work, in person.

The mayor's office and its executive committee announced Friday that city workers who are still working from home full-time will start to return to in-person work in a hybrid model as of November 29.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a quarter of the city's 28,000 employees have continued to work from home.

The plan to return to the office was prompted by the lifting of health restrictions — particularly easing of the minimum distance between people indoors being reduced to one metre.

The pandemic has hit the city center hard. The office vacancy rate rose from 11.5 per cent to 14.2 per cent in one year, according to a study released in October.

The City of Montreal hopes that the transition to the hybrid model will allow a return to a new normal in the city center.

Outbreaks in homeless shelters

Several homeless shelters in Montreal are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Sam Watts, head of the Welcome Hall Mission, said there have been cases at a number of shelters.

He said the outbreaks haven't been big, but the problem is that once a case is confirmed, the shelter isn't allowed to admit new people.

He estimated 120 beds have been left empty because of the confirmed cases.

Top officials questioned on seniors' homes

Quebec's top health officials stood by the decisions they made in the early pandemic, when the coronavirus ravaged the province's system of long-term care homes.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, testified at an inquiry into deaths in long-term care homes Wednesday, and insisted the safety of seniors was their main priority in the spring of 2020.

Coroner Géhane Kamel pressed Arruda on the decision not to allow caregivers into long-term care homes and why the province didn't put in place a plan to reschedule health-care appointments and non-urgent surgeries to free up additional staff.

Arruda said the situation was complex and "historic" in nature.

Buskers to be allowed back into Métro

Music will soon be returning to some stations in Montreal's transit system.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says that as of Nov. 29 musicians and performers will once again be allowed to perform in some Metro stations — but only under certain conditions.

Wearing a mask will be mandatory, except for those playing a wind instrument. Singing will still be prohibited. Performers will also have to reserve a location and time slot on a new online platform before being allowed to play.

To start, the STM said only three stations will be open to buskers: Berri-UQAM, Guy-Concordia, and Jean-Talon.

If all goes well, the STM said it will make more spaces available "over the coming weeks."

Third vaccine doses for seniors

The Quebec government will allow people aged 70 and over to book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Nov. 16.

The province's immunization committee, the CIQ, has recommended that Quebecers in that age group be offered a third dose, in order to boost their immunity against the virus.

The appointments will roll out gradually. Six months have to have passed since the person's last COVID-19 vaccine dose in order for them to be eligible.

People who have had two doses of AstraZeneca will also soon be eligible to make an appointment for a third dose, this time of an mRNA vaccine, said Health Minister Christian Dubé at a news conference Tuesday.

