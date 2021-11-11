COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 672 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one new death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 431,612 confirmed cases and 11,529 people have died.

There are 220 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 45 in intensive care (no change).

The province has administered 13,350,764 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 10,487 in the past 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Montreal will be once again scaled back this year due to concerns over COVID-19.

The city of Montreal's ceremony will begin shortly before 11 a.m. at Place du Canada, but the area will be closed to the public to avoid a large gathering.

This is the second Remembrance Day under COVID-19 pandemic measures. Last year, small, socially-distanced ceremonies were held in lieu of big events, due to concerns about the coronavirus and its effect on older veterans.

Buskers to be allowed back in Montreal's Métro

Music will soon be returning to some stations in Montreal's transit system.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said that as of Nov. 29, musicians and performers will once again be allowed to perform in some Métro stations — but only under certain conditions.

Wearing a mask will be mandatory, except for those playing a wind instrument. Singing will still be prohibited. Performers will also have to reserve a location and time-slot on a new online platform before being allowed to play.

To start, the STM said only three stations will be open to buskers: Berri-UQAM, Guy-Concordia, and Jean-Talon.

If all goes well, the STM said it will make more spaces available "over the coming weeks."

"The majority of customers surveyed had a favourable view of a possible return of musicians, so the STM is pleased to be able to announce this decision," it wrote.

The transit authority is asking users to be "generous" to the artists performing, but is also asking that people avoid crowding near performing areas and continue to maintain physical distancing.

Court upholds vaccine passport

A Quebec Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a request to suspend the province's COVID-19 vaccine passport system, ruling that there was little evidence suggesting the damage caused by the health order went beyond disappointment or inconvenience.

Lawyer Hans Mercier, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, and businessman Gaston Vachon, who wasn't, had requested the judge urgently suspend the health order while their challenge made its way through the court system.

They argued the passport system, imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, was a violation of people's charter rights, tore the social fabric of society and turned non-vaccinated people into social pariahs.

Justice Nancy Bonsaint said the complainants didn't prove that the province's vaccine passport system caused a serious or irreparable prejudice and therefore did not need to be immediately suspended.

Third vaccine doses for seniors

The Quebec government will allow people aged 70 and over to book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Nov. 16.

The province's immunization committee, the CIQ, has recommended that Quebecers in that age group be offered a third dose, in order to boost their immunity against the virus.

The appointments will roll out gradually. Six months have to have passed since the person's last COVID-19 vaccine dose in order for them to be eligible.

People who have had two doses of AstraZeneca will also soon be eligible to make an appointment for a third dose, this time of an mRNA vaccine, said Health Minister Christian Dubé at a news conference Tuesday.

Free U.S. COVID-19 tests accepted at border

Some Canadians who crossed the U.S. border have successfully re-entered Canada after getting free COVID-19 tests south of the border.

The land border with the United States recently reopened to fully vaccinated Canadian travellers after being closed for non-essential travel since March 2020.

The Canadian government requires a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours for recreational travellers upon their return to Canada. It will only accept a molecular test, such as a PCR test, which can cost upward of $200 dollars.

But some U.S. pharmacy chains, including Walgreens, are offering free, self-administered Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) tests, which are recognized by Canadian border officials.

However, the tests aren't available at every location, and clients aren't guaranteed results within the 72-hour window.

