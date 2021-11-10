COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 545 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 430,940 confirmed cases and 11,528 people have died.

There are 219 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 45 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

The province has administered 13,339,503 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 9,406 in the past 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 87 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Some Canadians who crossed the U.S. border have successfully re-entered Canada after getting free COVID-19 tests south of the border.

The land border with the United States recently reopened to fully vaccinated Canadian travellers after being closed for non-essential travel since March 2020.

The Canadian government requires a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours for recreational travellers upon their return to Canada. It will only accept a molecular test, such as a PCR test, which can cost upward of $200 dollars.

But some U.S. pharmacy chains, including Walgreens, are offering free, self-administered Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) tests, which are recognized by Canadian border officials.

However, the tests aren't available at every location, and clients aren't guaranteed results within the 72-hour window.

Third vaccine doses for seniors

The Quebec government will allow people aged 70 and over to book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Nov. 16.

The province's immunization committee, the CIQ, has recommended that Quebecers in that age group be offered a third dose, in order to boost their immunity against the virus.

The appointments will roll out gradually. Six months have to have passed since the person's last COVID-19 vaccine dose in order for them to be eligible.

People who have had two doses of AstraZeneca will also soon be eligible to make an appointment for a third dose, this time of an mRNA vaccine, said Health Minister Christian Dubé at a news conference Tuesday.

Nurses fed up with decrees

Quebec nurses say they are fed up with ministerial decrees that modify their working conditions, saying the measures do nothing to help combat the shortage of workers in the health-care system.

Five nurses' unions have come together to call on the government to drop the emergency decrees. They say 155 orders have been imposed during the pandemic, most of which directly impact nurses' jobs with little consultation with unions.

Nathalie Levesque, president of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), says the decrees changed working conditions with no regard to staffers' expertise or their personal lives.

