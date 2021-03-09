COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 579 new cases on Monday and nine more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 293,210 confirmed cases and 10,481 people have died.

There are 590 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 108 in intensive care (an increase of one).

15,249 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday. A total of 564,302 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

The premier is scheduled to provide an update this afternoon to address the many moving parts in the province's fight against the coronavirus.

François Legault will speak at 1 p.m., and will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Horacio Arruda. You can watch it here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.

Legault is expected to face questions regarding the province's decision to administer the newly approved AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to seniors. The decision goes against the recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

As of yesterday, Montreal and its surrounding areas — Laval, Montérégie, Lanaudière and the Laurentians — became the province's last red zones, and all elementary school children living in those regions now have to wear procedural masks inside classrooms.

This week, the province will mark the one-year anniversary of when Quebec began introducing measures to deal with the pandemic.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Vaccination for the general population begins in Montreal CBC News Montreal 2:33 Just over a year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Quebec, elderly Montrealers are getting vaccinated. The city has been hit hard by the coronavirus. 2:33

Top COVID-19 stories today