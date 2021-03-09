COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
The premier will speak at 1p.m. You can watch it here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page
- Quebec reported 579 new cases on Monday and nine more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 293,210 confirmed cases and 10,481 people have died.
- There are 590 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 108 in intensive care (an increase of one).
- 15,249 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday. A total of 564,302 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.
The premier is scheduled to provide an update this afternoon to address the many moving parts in the province's fight against the coronavirus.
François Legault will speak at 1 p.m., and will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Horacio Arruda. You can watch it here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.
Legault is expected to face questions regarding the province's decision to administer the newly approved AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to seniors. The decision goes against the recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization.
As of yesterday, Montreal and its surrounding areas — Laval, Montérégie, Lanaudière and the Laurentians — became the province's last red zones, and all elementary school children living in those regions now have to wear procedural masks inside classrooms.
This week, the province will mark the one-year anniversary of when Quebec began introducing measures to deal with the pandemic.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- An elderly woman dies alone in problematic isolation room at Lakeshore General ER.
- Families, athletes call for return of team sports in Quebec.
- In this opinion column, the writer argues COVID-19 has added to the educational barriers girls and women face around the world.
- Calls to resume team sports in the province have been growing recently.
- Here's how to know if your kid has COVID — and what to expect if they do
- The first order of business after 103-year-old Stanley Sepchuk's COVID-19 vaccine was to grab a glass of wine.
- Pharmacists will soon administer vaccines as coronavirus variants spread in Montreal.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
