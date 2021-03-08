COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Public health restrictions are being eased across most of Quebec today
- Quebec reported 707 new cases on Sunday and seven more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 292,631 confirmed cases and 10,472 people have died.
- There are 592 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 107 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- 15,329 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday. A total of 548,136 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.
Starting today, public health restrictions are being scaled back across much of Quebec.
All regions except the greater Montreal region are now orange zones, meaning the curfew will be pushed to 9:30 p.m., and people will be allowed to workout at a fitness centre and dine in restaurants.
But some restaurant owners in Quebec City say they won't be opening for a few days because they didn't have enough time to prepare.
The island of Montreal, Laval, the Montérégie, the Laurentians, and the Lanaudière region will all remain red zones, and notably, all elementary school children living in those regions will now have to wear procedural masks inside classrooms.
This week will see two milestones attained; some of the first Quebecers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive their second dose, and the province will mark the one-year anniversary of when Quebec began introducing measures to deal with the pandemic.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- In this opinion column, the writer argues COVID-19 has added to the educational barriers girls and women face around the world.
- Calls to resume team sports in the province have been growing recently.
- Here's how to know if your kid has COVID — and what to expect if they do
- The first order of business after 103-year-old Stanley Sepchuk's COVID-19 vaccine was to grab a glass of wine.
- Pharmacists will soon administer vaccines as coronavirus variants spread in Montreal.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
