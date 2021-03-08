COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 707 new cases on Sunday and seven more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 292,631 confirmed cases and 10,472 people have died.

There are 592 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 107 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

15,329 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday. A total of 548,136 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

Starting today, public health restrictions are being scaled back across much of Quebec.

All regions except the greater Montreal region are now orange zones, meaning the curfew will be pushed to 9:30 p.m., and people will be allowed to workout at a fitness centre and dine in restaurants.

But some restaurant owners in Quebec City say they won't be opening for a few days because they didn't have enough time to prepare.

The island of Montreal, Laval, the Montérégie, the Laurentians, and the Lanaudière region will all remain red zones, and notably, all elementary school children living in those regions will now have to wear procedural masks inside classrooms.

This week will see two milestones attained; some of the first Quebecers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive their second dose, and the province will mark the one-year anniversary of when Quebec began introducing measures to deal with the pandemic.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

