COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 798 new cases on Friday and 10 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 291,175 confirmed cases and 10,455 people have died.

There are 617 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 111 in intensive care (a decrease of four).

18,234 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday. A total of 510,479 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

As Quebec closes in on the first anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic, the provincial government is hoping to ramp up its vaccination effort to unprecedented heights.

According to Radio-Canada, Health Minister Christian Dubé hopes to vaccinate as many as a million people per week later this spring and summer.

Because of various delays in the supply chain, the province is about 20 days behind its original schedule but with deliveries set to increase in the coming weeks, the pressure is on for the campaign to kick into high gear.

Quebecers are being asked to observe a minute of silence on Thursday, March 11, at 1 p.m. to honour the more than 10,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in the province.

Just before that, a ceremony will be held outside the National Assembly in Quebec City. Flags will be lowered on government buildings across the province.

March 11th marks the day, one year ago, when Quebec began introducing public health measures to deal with the pandemic.

The latest projections from the province's public health research institute indicate that a third wave of COVID-19 in and around Montreal is possible, and could produce between 2,000 and 4,000 daily infections during the spring.

The projections fly in the face of what we're seeing now: a daily caseload that regularly hovers below 800 cases.

The institute, also known as the INSPQ, based its modelling on three factors: social contacts during March break, the rollout of the vaccination campaign and the potential spread of more transmissible and dangerous coronavirus variants.

The INSPQ is also presenting a best-case scenario that's a bit more encouraging. If people continue to limit social contacts, the variants can be kept at bay until at least the end of April and the daily numbers would also remain stable.

The public health research institute's worst-case projections for regions outside Montreal are not as worrisome, since there is very little community transmission of variants in those areas. Its modelling, however, did not take into account the Quebec government's plan to downgrade all regions outside the greater Montreal area from red to orange zones as of next Monday.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Vaccination for the general population begins in Montreal CBC News Montreal 2:33 Just over a year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Quebec, elderly Montrealers are getting vaccinated. The city has been hit hard by the coronavirus. 2:33

