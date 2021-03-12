COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 738 new cases on Thursday and 15 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 295,390 confirmed cases and 10,518 people have died.

There are 563 people in hospital (a decrease of 18), including 111 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

18,659 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 619,060 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

People who are 65 and older on the island of Montreal can now reserve their spot for a COVID-19 vaccine. Elsewhere in Quebec, only people who are at least 70 can book an appointment.

We're expecting details about a gradual resumption of team sports in Quebec to be unveiled this afternoon.

Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports, will speak at 1 p.m. and will be accompanied by Dr. Richard Massé, who is the strategic medical advisor for Quebec Public Health.

As of Monday, team sports and other extra-curricular activities will be allowed in schools. For everyone else however, sporting activities would only be allowed for pairs, people who live in the same household or, if it's outdoors, for groups of up to eight people.

Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the global pandemic, and the province marked the occasion by remembering the more than 10,500 people who lost their lives due to the disease.

"We lost grandpas and grandmas, dads, moms, brothers, sister, friends," Premier François Legault said during a ceremony outside the National Assembly building. His speech was followed by a moment of silence.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

