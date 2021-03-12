COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Minister responsible for sports will speak at 1 p.m.
- Quebec reported 738 new cases on Thursday and 15 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 295,390 confirmed cases and 10,518 people have died.
- There are 563 people in hospital (a decrease of 18), including 111 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 18,659 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 619,060 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.
People who are 65 and older on the island of Montreal can now reserve their spot for a COVID-19 vaccine. Elsewhere in Quebec, only people who are at least 70 can book an appointment.
We're expecting details about a gradual resumption of team sports in Quebec to be unveiled this afternoon.
Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports, will speak at 1 p.m. and will be accompanied by Dr. Richard Massé, who is the strategic medical advisor for Quebec Public Health.
As of Monday, team sports and other extra-curricular activities will be allowed in schools. For everyone else however, sporting activities would only be allowed for pairs, people who live in the same household or, if it's outdoors, for groups of up to eight people.
Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the global pandemic, and the province marked the occasion by remembering the more than 10,500 people who lost their lives due to the disease.
"We lost grandpas and grandmas, dads, moms, brothers, sister, friends," Premier François Legault said during a ceremony outside the National Assembly building. His speech was followed by a moment of silence.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
