COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
You can watch the commemorative ceremony here and on CBC Montreal's Facebook page at noon
- Quebec reported 792 new cases on Wednesday and 10 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 294,652 confirmed cases and 10,503 people have died.
- There are 581 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 112 in intensive care (an increase of two).
- 18,101 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. A total of 599,833 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.
A year to the day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Quebecers will be asked to honour the more than 10,000 people who have since died from the disease.
As part of the commemoration, there will be a ceremony at the National Assembly followed by a minute of silence at 1 p.m.
You can watch it all here and on Facebook starting at noon.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec community organizers warn that language, cultural barriers could fuel vaccine hesitancy.
- Here are some of the Quebec health professionals who are now administering vaccines.
- An elderly woman dies alone in problematic isolation room at Lakeshore General ER.
- Families, athletes call for return of team sports in Quebec.
- In this opinion column, the writer argues COVID-19 has added to the educational barriers girls and women face around the world.
- Calls to resume team sports in the province have been growing recently.
- Here's how to know if your kid has COVID — and what to expect if they do
- The first order of business after 103-year-old Stanley Sepchuk's COVID-19 vaccine was to grab a glass of wine.
- Pharmacists will soon administer vaccines as coronavirus variants spread in Montreal.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.