COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 792 new cases on Wednesday and 10 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 294,652 confirmed cases and 10,503 people have died.

There are 581 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 112 in intensive care (an increase of two).

18,101 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. A total of 599,833 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

A year to the day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Quebecers will be asked to honour the more than 10,000 people who have since died from the disease.

As part of the commemoration, there will be a ceremony at the National Assembly followed by a minute of silence at 1 p.m.

Vaccination for the general population begins in Montreal CBC News Montreal 2:33 Just over a year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Quebec, elderly Montrealers are getting vaccinated. The city has been hit hard by the coronavirus. 2:33

