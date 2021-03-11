Skip to Main Content
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

More than 10,000 Quebecers have lost their lives due to COVID-19. Today, the province will honour them with a minute of silence, as part of its day of commemoration.

You can watch the commemorative ceremony here and on CBC Montreal's Facebook page at noon

CBC News ·
Quebec's flag at the National Assembly will be lowered in honour of those who have died from COVID-19. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/Radio-Canada)
  • Quebec reported 792 new cases on Wednesday and 10 more deaths. 
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 294,652 confirmed cases and 10,503 people have died.
  • There are 581 people in hospital (an increase of five), including 112 in intensive care (an increase of two).
  • 18,101 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. A total of 599,833 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14. 

A year to the day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Quebecers will be asked to honour the more than 10,000 people who have since died from the disease.

As part of the commemoration, there will be a ceremony at the National Assembly followed by a minute of silence at 1 p.m.

You can watch it all here and on Facebook starting at noon. 

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Vaccination for the general population begins in Montreal

CBC News Montreal

10 days ago
2:33
Just over a year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Quebec, elderly Montrealers are getting vaccinated. The city has been hit hard by the coronavirus. 2:33

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now