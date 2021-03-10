COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Quebecers owe it to seniors to be patient with public health restrictions, premier says
- Quebec reported 650 new cases on Tuesday and 12 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 293,860 confirmed cases and 10,493 people have died.
- There are 576 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 110 in intensive care (an increase of two).
- 16,357 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday. A total of 581,028 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.
The premier says public health officials are looking at how to eventually roll back restrictions across the province, but he added that they can't get ahead of themselves until the bulk of the province's seniors are vaccinated.
François Legault says he's looking forward to allowing private gatherings, having all high school students back in classes full time, and for sporting activities to resume. However, he says Quebecers need to be patient, as it could take about a month for most people who are 65 and over to get the COVID-19 vaccines.
"I understand that the population can be fed up," Legault said Tuesday. "But our leaders have a responsibility, and there's a solidarity we need to have with our elders who built Quebec."
As of Monday, Montreal and its surrounding areas — Laval, Montérégie, the Laurentians and Lanaudière — are the only remaining red zones in the province.
This week, the province will mark the one-year anniversary of when Quebec began introducing measures to deal with the pandemic.
Legault said Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports, will give more information on the province's plan to gradually resume sports on Friday.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec community organizers warn that language, cultural barriers could fuel vaccine hesitancy.
- Here are some of the Quebec health professionals who are now administering vaccines.
- An elderly woman dies alone in problematic isolation room at Lakeshore General ER.
- Families, athletes call for return of team sports in Quebec.
- In this opinion column, the writer argues COVID-19 has added to the educational barriers girls and women face around the world.
- Calls to resume team sports in the province have been growing recently.
- Here's how to know if your kid has COVID — and what to expect if they do
- The first order of business after 103-year-old Stanley Sepchuk's COVID-19 vaccine was to grab a glass of wine.
- Pharmacists will soon administer vaccines as coronavirus variants spread in Montreal.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.