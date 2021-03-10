COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 650 new cases on Tuesday and 12 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 293,860 confirmed cases and 10,493 people have died.

There are 576 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 110 in intensive care (an increase of two).

16,357 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday. A total of 581,028 people have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

The premier says public health officials are looking at how to eventually roll back restrictions across the province, but he added that they can't get ahead of themselves until the bulk of the province's seniors are vaccinated.

François Legault says he's looking forward to allowing private gatherings, having all high school students back in classes full time, and for sporting activities to resume. However, he says Quebecers need to be patient, as it could take about a month for most people who are 65 and over to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

"I understand that the population can be fed up," Legault said Tuesday. "But our leaders have a responsibility, and there's a solidarity we need to have with our elders who built Quebec."

As of Monday, Montreal and its surrounding areas — Laval, Montérégie, the Laurentians and Lanaudière — are the only remaining red zones in the province.

This week, the province will mark the one-year anniversary of when Quebec began introducing measures to deal with the pandemic.

Legault said Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports, will give more information on the province's plan to gradually resume sports on Friday.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Vaccination for the general population begins in Montreal CBC News Montreal 2:33 Just over a year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Quebec, elderly Montrealers are getting vaccinated. The city has been hit hard by the coronavirus. 2:33

Top COVID-19 stories today