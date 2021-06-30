COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three new deaths that occurred between June 23 and June 28. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,857 confirmed cases and 11,210 people have died.

There are 117 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 35 in intensive care (an increase of four).

102,799 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,269,963.

81.2 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 28.6 per cent have received two doses.

People who received Moderna as their first COVID-19 vaccine dose must stick with that brand for their second.

Quebec's health minister Christian Dubé cleared this up on Tuesday in a tweet outlining second dose rules.

People can advance the date of their second dose, change the location of their appointment and change the type of vaccine they receive for their second dose.

But that last point only applies to recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines, who can receive either Moderna or Pfizer for their second doses.

Fewer deliveries of Pfizer are expected in the coming weeks, but several walk-in clinics are already offering Moderna to those who received Pfizer for a first dose.

The entire province is now in the lowest alert level of Quebec's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system , which allows for more relaxed restrictions on social gatherings and group sports.

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outdoors. Bars and restaurants are also allowed to accommodate larger groups per table and player limits on organized sports have increased.

Bell Centre capacity

The Bell Centre will host a viewing party for the second game between the Habs and the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight amid calls to increase the capacity of spectators for the first home game on Friday.

The Montreal Canadiens' organization is asking the province for permission to allow 10,500 fans to attend upcoming playoff games in Montreal, up from 3,500, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the province drop.

France Margaret Bélanger, the Montreal Canadiens' executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said the request comes with scientific backing from a public health doctor at the Université de Montréal.

In a letter sent to the Canadiens organization, Benoît Mâsse said the risk linked to the crowds at the Bell Centre would be minimal.

For a series consisting of three games in Montreal, each lasting three hours long, this level of social contact between spectators would have a marginal if no impact on the evolution of the pandemic in Quebec, he said.

Bélanger said an answer from the government on limits is "imminent."

A vaccination clinic will once again be set up outside the Bell Centre tonight and will offer both first and second doses to people without an appointment. The site will operate from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

