COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four new deaths that occurred between June 22 and June 27. No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,731 confirmed cases and 11,207 people have died.

There are 122 people in hospital (a decrease of 2), including 31 in intensive care (no change).

102,841 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,161,356 .

81.1 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 27.4 per cent have received two doses.

Daily COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays. You can always find data on cases, hospitalization and vaccination rates in real time here.

The Montreal Canadiens' organization is trying to get more fans in to watch the Stanley Cup finals at the Bell Centre, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the province drop.



In a news conference, France Margaret Bélanger, the Montreal Canadiens' executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said the franchise has asked the government to allow the Bell Centre to operate at half its capacity, meaning 10,500 spectators would be allowed entry.

"We're confident we have the means and expertise to welcome all these people while respecting guidelines," Bélanger said. "The answer should be imminent. We're hoping to hear back from them any time today hopefully."

Currently, 3,500 are allowed to attend while following public health guidelines for green zones.

Most Quebec teens are vaccinated

Sixty-six per cent of teens aged 12 to 17 in the city have received one dose of the vaccine. That's below the 75 per cent goal the province wanted by the end of the school year.

Some health experts say teenagers must get vaccinated if they want a normal return to classes in the fall.

Dr. Matthew Oughton, who works at the Jewish General Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, told CBC the lower than expected rate could delay the province's plan.

"We seen over this last year how many classes were shut down. Vaccination will help stabilize that and make it even more resistant to disruption from COVID-19."

Oughton says in order for the government to ease up on class bubbles and mask-wearing in school, students will need to get their first dose.

Second dose flexibility

People looking to book a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be able to do so at a different location through the Clic Santé website.

Until now, the website has only offered appointments for a second dose at the same location you received your first one.

Starting Tuesday, it will offer appointments at many locations in the same region as the initial appointment.

The Health Ministry said several walk-in clinics are already offering Moderna to those who received Pfizer for a first dose.

Despite fewer deliveries of Pfizer in the coming weeks, the ministry said appointments already made will be honoured.

The entire province is now in the lowest alert level of Quebec's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system , which allows for more relaxed restrictions on social gatherings and group sports.

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outdoors. Bars and restaurants are also allowed to accommodate larger groups per table and player limits on organized sports have increased.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.