COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths. There has been a total of 254 new cases since Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,660 confirmed cases and 11,203 people have died.

There are 124 people in hospital (a decrease of 11 since Friday), including 31 in intensive care (a decrease of nine over the weekend).

73,754 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,053,529 .

80 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 27 per cent have received two doses.

Sixty-six per cent of teens aged 12 to 17 in the city have received one dose of the vaccine. That's below the 75 per cent goal the province wanted by the end of the school year.

Some health experts say teenagers must get vaccinated if they want a normal return to classes in the fall.

Dr. Matthew Oughton, who works at the Jewish General Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, told CBC that the lower than expected rate could delay the province's plan.

"We seen over this last year how many classes were shut down. Vaccination will help stabilize that and make it even more resistant to disruption from COVID-19."

Oughton says in order for the government to ease up on class bubbles and mask-wearing in school, students will need to get their first dose.

"Get your child vaccinated now before school begins and you protect them and you also protect people around the child," he said.

Second dose flexibility

People looking to book a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be able to do so at a different location through the Clic Santé website.

Until now, the website has only offered appointments for a second dose at the same location you received your first one.

Starting Tuesday, it will offer appointments at many locations in the same region as the initial appointment.

The Health Ministry said several walk-in clinics are already offering Moderna to those who received Pfizer for a first dose.

Despite fewer deliveries of Pfizer in the coming weeks, the ministry said appointments already made will be honoured.

The entire province is now in the lowest alert level of Quebec's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system , which allows for more relaxed restrictions on social gatherings and group sports.

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outdoors. Bars and restaurants are also allowed to accommodate larger groups per table and player limits on organized sports have increased.

