COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,406 confirmed cases and 11,202 people have died.

There are 135 people in hospital (a decrease of 8), including 40 in intensive care (an increase of two).

65,578 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 7,761,010.

80 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 24 per cent have received two doses.

Daily COVID-19 data is no longer be updated by Quebec's health ministry on weekends or on public holidays. You can always find data on cases, hospitalization and vaccination rates in real time here.

The entire province is now in the lowest alert level of Quebec's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system , which allows for more relaxed restrictions on social gatherings and group sports.

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outdoors. Bars and restaurants are also allowed to accommodate larger groups per table and player limits on organized sports have increased.

As of Friday, people who have received two vaccine doses against COVID-19 were permitted to gather indoors without masks. So far, 24 per cent of Quebec's eligible population is fully vaccinated.You can find a list of walk-in clinics here.

Full details on the changes as of today are available on the province's website.

WATCH | Legault announces province will move to green

Bigger parties, more sports, fewer masks coming as Quebec loosens restrictions Canada 1:19 Quebec Premier François Legault has announced a significant easing of public health restrictions as COVID-19 cases drop and vaccinations climb. 1:19

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.