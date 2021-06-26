COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,406 confirmed cases and 11,202 people have died.

There are 135 people in hospital (a decrease of 8), including 40 in intensive care (an increase of two).

65,578 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 7,761,010.

80 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 24 per cent have received two doses.

Daily COVID-19 data will no longer be updated by Quebec's health ministry on weekends or on public holidays. You can always find data on cases, hospitalization and vaccination rates in real time here.

On Monday, the province will be in the lowest alert level of the province's colour-coded COVID-19 alert system , which allows for more relaxed restrictions on social gatherings and group sports.

Ten people will be allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outdoors. Bars and restaurants will also be allowed to accommodate larger groups per table and player limits on organized sports will increase.

As of Friday, people who have received two vaccine doses against COVID-19 were permitted to gather indoors without masks. So far, 24 per cent of Quebec's eligible population is fully vaccinated.You can find a list of walk-in clinics here.

More restrictions were loosened Friday, with outdoor festivals now allowed to accommodate up to 3,500 attendees while enforcing physical distancing between people from different households.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) on Friday announced that daily COVID-19 data will no longer be updated on weekends or on public holidays. Updates will only come Monday to Friday starting this weekend.

A summary for the days of Friday and Saturday, with the exception of hospitalization and intensive care data, will be updated the following Monday.

On weekends and holidays, you can find data on cases, hospitalization and vaccination rates in real time here .

Second doses for those previously infected

Since March, Quebec has advised people who have been previously infected with COVID-19 that they only require one dose of a vaccine to be considered fully protected from the virus.

This approach might be problematic for Quebec, considering several countries, including Canada, indicate that it will be necessary to have proof of vaccination of two doses in order to travel and avoid quarantine.

But it is possible for a Quebecer previously infected to receive two doses if they so wish to.

According to Dr. Caroline Quach, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist, there is no guarantee that natural immunity secured after contracting COVID-19 will protect people in the long run, especially against certain variants. And while the second dose may be futile in some people who have been infected, she says it's not dangerous to get one.

If you are looking to get a second dose, and received your first dose more than eight weeks ago, you can check to see which vaccine is available in your region here.

