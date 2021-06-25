COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and four more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,318 confirmed cases and 11,202 people have died.

There are 143 people in hospital (a decrease of 18), including 38 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

116,720 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 7,692,855.

80 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 23 per cent have received two doses.

Quebecers can revel in the Montreal Canadiens historic win with fewer restrictions today.

People who have received two vaccine doses against COVID-19 are allowed to gather indoors without masks, starting today.

You can find a list of walk-in clinics here.

Outdoor festivals can admit up to 3,500 attendees while enforcing physical distancing between people from different households.

The whole province will be moving to the green zone as of Monday, meaning restrictions for gatherings and group sports will be eased.

Full details on what that means are available on the province's website.

Anyone wishing to get a first dose of vaccine can now do so. If you are looking to get a second dose, and received your first dose more than eight weeks ago, you can check to see which vaccine is available in your region here.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.