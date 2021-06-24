COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,222 confirmed cases and 11,198 people have died.

There are 161 people in hospital, including 40 in intensive care (no change from the previous day).

97,047 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 7,572,965.

81 per cent of the eligible population in the province have received one dose of vaccine, and 20.3 per cent have received two doses.

It's Quebec's Fête nationale, which means the unofficial start of summer and a holiday across the province. It is also the last day before a further loosening of restrictions as COVID-19 cases drop and the vaccination rate rises.

Starting Friday, people who have received two doses of a vaccine will be permitted to gather inside without a mask. A maximum of 3,500 will also be allowed at outdoor festivals.

Next Monday, the entire province will move to the green zone, meaning more will be allowed in terms of gatherings and recreational sports.

Full details on what that means are available on the province's website.

Anyone wishing to get a first dose of vaccine can now do so. If you are looking to get a second dose, and received your first dose more than eight weeks ago, you can check to see which vaccine is available in your region here.

WATCH | Legault announces province will move to green

Bigger parties, more sports, fewer masks coming as Quebec loosens restrictions Canada 1:19 Quebec Premier François Legault has announced a significant easing of public health restrictions as COVID-19 cases drop and vaccinations climb. 1:19

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.