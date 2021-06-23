COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,095 confirmed cases and 11,195 people have died.

There are 161 people in hospital (a decrease of seven), including 40 in intensive care (an increase of one).

84,121 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 7,472,849.

79 per cent of the eligible population in the province have received one dose of vaccine, and 20 per cent have received two doses.

Starting today, all Quebec adults can move up their second vaccine appointments. As of Tuesday, the vaccination rate for first doses in Quebecers aged 18 to 29 sits at 65 per cent, the lowest of any age group in the province.

If you are looking to get a second dose, and received your first dose more than eight weeks ago, you can check to see which vaccine is available in your region here.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Premier François Legault said that if a person who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 wants a second dose to comply with international travel requirements, they can get one.

He acknowledged that booking on the province's online portal, Clic Santé, could be difficult, but walk-in clinics are an option.

All of Quebec going green

Quebec will see a further loosening of restrictions in the coming days as COVID-19 cases drop and the vaccination rate rises.

Starting Friday, people who have received two doses of a vaccine will be permitted to gather inside without a mask. A maximum of 3,500 will also be allowed at outdoor festivals.

Next Monday, the entire province will move to the green zone, meaning more will be allowed in terms of gatherings and recreational sports.

Full details on what that means are available on the province's website.

