COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 374,011 confirmed cases and 11,191 people have died.

There are 168 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 39 in intensive care (no change).

60,990 additional doses, for a total of 7,404,597.

79 per cent of the eligible population in the province have received one dose of vaccine, and 19 per cent have received two doses.



Premier François Legault will hold a news conference in Montreal at 1 p.m. today, along with Health Minister Christian Dubé and public health director Horacio Arruda, to provide an update on the province's epidemiological situation.

Canada to start producing vaccines

The first Canadian laboratory to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines will be inaugurated today in Montreal.

Since the new plant won't produce Novavax vaccines until spring 2022, the doses will serve as boosters.

According to Radio-Canada, the new plant will allow Canada to produce about 24 million vaccine doses per year.

Rescheduling second appointments

Quebecers aged 25 and over can move up their second vaccine appointment, starting today.

If you are looking to get a second dose, and received your first dose more than eight weeks ago, you can check to see which vaccine is available in your region here.

But given the delay in shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, Legault said people looking to move up their appointment for a second dose of that vaccine won't be able to do so for the moment.

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.