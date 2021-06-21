COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two new deaths, though none in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 373,921 confirmed cases and 11,191 people have died.

There are 170 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 39 in intensive care (no change).

70,291 vaccine doses were administered in Quebec on Saturday, for a total of 7,325,411.

79 per cent of the eligible population in the province have received one dose of vaccine, and 19 per cent have received two doses.

Four more regions are going green, with several restrictions being dropped, such as more people from different addresses being able to gather in homes, restaurants and movie theatres.

The regions include Bas-Saint-Laurent, le Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, la Mauricie et le Centre-du-Québec.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is encouraging Quebecers inoculated against COVID-19 to get their proof of vaccination if they haven't done so already.

In a tweet Sunday, Dube posted a link to the provincial government's website where vaccination validation can be obtained.

Preuve de vaccination : vous avez été vaccinés , alors prenez deux minutes pour obtenir votre preuve vaccinale sur le site de <a href="https://t.co/WpVPJRfGmD">https://t.co/WpVPJRfGmD</a>. ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/sante_qc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sante_qc</a>⁩ <a href="https://t.co/xITQHxJl1E">https://t.co/xITQHxJl1E</a> —@cdube_sante

Pfizer delayed

The Quebec government is hitting pause on the administration of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, following delays in the delivery of doses to the province.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) announced Friday that a shipment of 546,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected for this weekend will instead be delivered on June 24 or 25.

Until then, the ministry will not be able to give Pfizer doses to people who show up at walk-in clinics. Those who have already booked appointments will however be able to get their shot, according to the MSSS.

The Ministry expects the situation to get back to normal once the doses are delivered at the end of next week.

Walk-in clinics will continue to distribute doses of the Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines. If you are looking to get a second dose, and received your first dose more than eight weeks ago, you can check to see which vaccine is available in your region here.

Meanwhile Canada will receive more doses of Moderna than expected, and sooner. The federal government announced Friday it is expecting to receive a total of 15 million doses in June. By late July, Canada will have received nearly 69 million doses.

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.