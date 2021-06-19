COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths, which occured before June 11.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 373,658 confirmed cases and 11,180 people have died.

There are 175 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 39 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

103,391 vaccine doses were administered in Quebec for a total of 7,158,444.

79 per cent of the eligible population of Quebecers have received one dose of vaccine, and 17 per cent have received two doses.

The Quebec government is hitting pause on the administration of the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, following delays in the delivery of doses to the province.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) announced Friday that a shipment of 546,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected for this weekend will instead be delivered on June 24 or 25.

Until then, the Ministry will not be able to give Pfizer doses to people who show up at walk-in clinics. Those who have already booked appointments will however be able to get their shot, according to the MSSS.

The Ministry expects the situation to get back to normal once the doses are delivered at the end of next week.

Walk-in clinics will continue to distribute doses of the Moderna and Astrazeneca vaccines. If you are looking to get a second dose, and received your first dose more than eight weeks ago, you can check to see which vaccine is available in your region here.

Meanwhile Canada will receive more doses of Moderna than expected, and sooner. The federal government announced Friday it is expecting to receive a total of 15 million doses in June. By late July, Canada will have received nearly 69 million doses.

All eyes on Habs

The Montreal Canadians pulled off a 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, despite the absence of interim coach Dominique Ducharme, who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

The National Hockey League (NHL) said all tests administered to players, other coaches and hockey staff from both Thursday and Friday have returned negative results.

Meanwhile public health officials are trying to cash in on playoff fever by offering a walk-in vaccination clinic outside the Bell Centre on game nights.

Centre Bell: Tous ceux qui se vaccineront à la Clinique sans rendez-vous, aujourd’hui et demain, courent la chance de gagner un chandail du <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadiensMTL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadiensMTL</a>, signé par Shea Weber! 👉Je suis là, jusqu’à 18 h! Je vous attends! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a>! Merci au <a href="https://twitter.com/CIUSSS_COMTL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CIUSSS_COMTL</a> et <a href="https://twitter.com/ciusss_ouestmtl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ciusss_ouestmtl</a>! <a href="https://t.co/rDGVc3juyd">pic.twitter.com/rDGVc3juyd</a> —@EnricoCiccone

U.S. border remains closed

Travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border will remain in place for at least another month.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the Canadian and American governments are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel until July 21.

He added in a tweet that the government will provide details Monday of plans to let fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents enter the country.