COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one new death in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 375,365 confirmed cases and 11,219 people have died.

There are 103 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 25 in intensive care (a decrease of two.)

104,751 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,964,394.

81 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 39 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

For nearly two months, the province has been providing Quebecers with digital proof of vaccination, also known as QR codes.

This afternoon, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to outline how those codes will be used to provide benefits to people who are fully vaccinated.

Dubé will speak at 1 p.m. and will be accompanied by Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director. You can watch it here.

On Wednesday, Dubé tweeted that 95 per cent of new COVID cases and hospitalizations in the last week affected people who were not fully vaccinated. You are considered fully vaccinated if you have received two doses and at least two weeks have gone by since your last shot.

Fewer restrictions as of next week

The Quebec Health Ministry says that some additional loosening of restrictions will start Monday July 12 across Quebec.

In a news release, the ministry said the mandatory distance which must be maintained between people from different addresses will be one metre instead of two. This will apply both indoors and outside.

However, for singing activities (such as choir practices) and for high intensity exercise in gyms, the two-metre distance will still apply.

Starting Monday, there will also no longer be any restrictions on the capacity of retail stores. Business owners will be responsible for making sure it's possible for customers to keep one metre distance from others.

During amateur sporting events with spectators seated in stands or bleachers, the maximum capacity will be 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

The rules around mask-wearing have not changed.

Moving up second doses

While Quebec is encouraging adults to move up the date of their second vaccine doses, the province says that people in the 12- to 17-year-old age group must wait the full two months before getting their booster.

The eight-week interval is recommended "to maximize the effectiveness of the vaccine," the Health Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

❗️Devancement rdv 2e dose 12-17 ans<br><br>➡️Pour l’instant, il n’est pas possible de devancer son rdv sur Clic santé pour ce groupe d’âge.<br>➡️La recommandation est 8 semaines et + entre 2 doses, mais on attend un avis de la Santé publique pour harmoniser l’intervalle à 4 semaines et +. —@cdube_sante

However, Quebec also says it is expecting its expert vaccine committee to soon come up with new advice on the matter.

So far, 76 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 in Quebec have received a first dose of vaccine. In the province, 81 per cent of the total eligible population have received a first dose, and 39 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.