COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 375,262 confirmed cases and 11,218 people have died.

There are 102 people in hospital (no change since yesterday), including 27 in intensive care.

97,125 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,857,927.

81 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 37 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

While Quebec is encouraging adults to move up the date of their second vaccine doses, the province says that people in the 12- to 17-year-old age group must wait the full two months before getting their booster.

The eight-week interval is recommended "to maximize the effectiveness of the vaccine," the Health Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

However, Quebec says it is expecting its expert vaccine committee — Comité d'immunisation du Québec — to soon come up with new advice on the matter soon.

❗️Devancement rdv 2e dose 12-17 ans<br><br>➡️Pour l’instant, il n’est pas possible de devancer son rdv sur Clic santé pour ce groupe d’âge.<br>➡️La recommandation est 8 semaines et + entre 2 doses, mais on attend un avis de la Santé publique pour harmoniser l’intervalle à 4 semaines et +. —@cdube_sante

So far, 76 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 in Quebec have received a first dose of vaccine. In the province, 81 per cent of the total eligible population have received a first dose, and 37 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Proof of vaccination

Quebecers may have to show proof of being fully vaccinated to be able to access certain services if there is a surge of cases in the fall, the province's health minister said Monday.

Christian Dubé said there wouldn't be another lockdown in the event of a fourth wave. He said public health is expecting a rise in cases at the end of the summer as people head back to work in offices and as the delta variant could spread.

Dubé said there would be an announcement when the time comes, but that it may entice people who haven't been vaccinated to do so.

Only 67 per cent of 18- to 29-year-olds have received a first dose and 72 per cent of 30- to 39-year-olds have gotten one. Quebec's other age groups have surpassed the 75 per cent goal set by the province.

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.