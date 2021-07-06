COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (176 since July 2) and no new deaths in the past 24 hours (one since July 2).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 375,195 confirmed cases and 11,218 people have died.

There are 102 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 27 in intensive care.

71,170 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,757,940.

81 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 36 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebec Health Minister said Monday Quebecers may have to show proof of being fully vaccinated to be able to access certain services if there is a surge of cases in the fall.

In a news conference on Monday, Christian Dubé said there wouldn't be another lockdown in the event of a fourth wave. He said public health was expecting a rise in cases at the end of the summer as people head back to work in offices and as the Delta Variant could spread.

Dubé said there would be an announcement when the time comes, but that it may entice people who haven't been vaccinated to do so.

So far, two age groups in the province are slow to get their first doses. Only 67 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds have received a first dose and 72 per cent of 30 to 39-year-old have gotten one. Quebec's other age groups have surpassed the 75 per cent goal set by the province.

