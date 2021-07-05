COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Daily COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebec reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday (162 since June 30) and three new deaths (seven since June 30). One death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 375,019 confirmed cases and 11,217 people have died.

There are 110 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 34 in intensive care.

88,615 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,491,304.

81.3 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 29.9 per cent have received two doses.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can now enter Canada without undergoing quarantine, making it a little easier to enter the country from abroad.

Those entering will need to show documents proving they received doses of vaccines approved in Canada at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

Officials said travellers must electronically submit COVID-19-related information to the government's ArriveCAN app before arriving, meet the pre- and on-arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic and have a suitable quarantine plan.

Festival rules in Quebec are also being loosened. Outdoor events can now welcome up to 5,000 people — though audiences must be divided into sections of 500 and there has to be place for distancing.

Meanwhile, Montreal has its eyes on Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final between the Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at the Bell Centre.

Operating hours of the Olympic Stadium vaccination clinic will be extended today, given the nearby screening of the game.

People who wish to get vaccinated at the site can do so from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Corporate walk-ins open in several regions

Eight in-house vaccination centres will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines without an appointment over the next three days in different regions of Quebec.

Today, three centres are being added in the Capitale-Nationale, Centre-du-Québec and Montérégie regions, the office of the Minister of Health and Social Services said.

View the list of business and operation hours here.

