COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one death in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 377,297 confirmed cases and 11,241 people have died.

There are 60 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 17 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

68,123 d oses of vaccine were administered for a total of 10,980,147 doses administered in Quebec.

83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 64 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebec's 18 to 34 age group is close to hitting the 75 per cent vaccination target.

According to the province's health minister Friday, only 50,000 more young adults need to get vaccinated before 75 per cent of all eligible age groups in Quebec will have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"The data is encouraging," Christian Dubé said in a tweet. "The evolution of new cases in Quebec is stable despite what is happening in the rest of the world."

Regardless of the province's optimism, however, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases this week.

On Tuesday, 73 infections were reported. Since then, the province has recorded daily totals of 133, 138 and 125.

In that time, however, the number of hospitalizations has gone down.

Overall, 83 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received one vaccine dose, and 64 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination at La Ronde

Two health authorities, one in Montreal and the other on the South Shore, are getting creative by bringing vaccination clinics to La Ronde amusement park this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, young people ages 12 and up can get their first dose at the park, or push up their second dose if it's been four weeks since their first shot.

The health authorities say the pop-up clinics are specifically designed to reach a younger demographic. Twelve- or 13-year-olds hoping to get their shot will have to be accompanied by a parent.

"The fourth wave, we're hearing more and more about it," said Marie-Ève Brunelle, who's in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations and screening for the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

"This is the last month to get the second dose as quickly as possible so that we can have a return to school that is normal."

More prizes up for grabs in vaccine lottery

The province is expanding its list of lottery prizes for fully-vaccinated Quebecers, and it now includes a seven-night, all-inclusive trip for two to Cancun, Mexico.

The new prizes come as a result of partnerships between the Quebec government and Bombardier as well as Air Canada, according to a release from the province's Health Ministry.

Other prizes include a trip for two to any location that Air Canada operates in. Up to 10 round trips to a Canadian destination will also be up for grabs along with points for the airline's loyalty program.

Weekly draws will begin on Aug. 6.

