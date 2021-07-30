COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Vaccination clinics coming to La Ronde this weekend
- Quebec reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no deaths in the past 24 hours.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 377,172 confirmed cases and 11,240 people have died.
- There are 62 people in hospital (an increase of 1), including 20 in intensive care (an increase of 1).
- 71,186 doses of vaccine were administered for a total of 10,912,024 doses administered in Quebec.
- 83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 65 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
The number of people in hospital due to virus remains stable, but there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases this week with the province's latest daily total being nearly double what was reported earlier this week.
A day after reporting 133 cases, the province's daily data showed 138 cases on Thursday. On Tuesday, 73 infections were reported.
In that time, however, the number of hospitalizations has gone down. The province hasn't reported a new death in connection with the virus since Monday.
Vaccination at La Ronde
Two health authorities, one in Montreal and the other on the South Shore, are getting creative, bringing vaccination clinics to La Ronde amusement park this weekend.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31, young people ages 12 and up can get their first dose at the park, or push up their second dose if it's been four weeks since their first shot.
The health authorities say the pop-up clinics are specifically designed to reach a younger demographic. Twelve- or 13-year-olds hoping to get their shot will have to be accompanied by a parent.
56% des nouveaux cas de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> sont chez les jeunes de 20-39 ans.<br><br>Les statistiques sont sans équivoque : il est incontournable d’avoir au moins 75 % de vaccination dans tous nos groupes d’âge.<br><br>Parlez-en à vos proches. On a bcp de vaccins, c’est gratuit et rapide. <a href="https://t.co/9KKttqDWfr">pic.twitter.com/9KKttqDWfr</a>—@cdube_sante
On Wednesday, Dubé said in a tweet that Quebec is seeing an increase in infections. Fifty-six per cent of new cases reported, he says, are from the 20-to-39 age group.
He also warned against the delta variant, which is already present in the province.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
