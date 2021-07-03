COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday (162 since June 30) and three new deaths (seven since June 30). One death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 375,019 confirmed cases and 11,217 people have died.

There are 110 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 34 in intensive care.

88,615 doses of vaccine were administered in the province over the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,491,304.

81.3 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 29.9 per cent have received two doses.

Daily COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Thousands of people gathered at a Montreal-organized outdoor screening for hockey fans last night in the Quartier des Spectacles to watch the game as festivals and outdoor events in Quebec can now welcome up to 5,000 attendees.

On Friday, the Health Ministry clarified that for outdoor events where crowds "remain relatively still, seated or standing, but without assigned seats," the audience can be divided into independent sections of up to 500 people, up from 250 previously.

The move comes after Quebec public health refused the Montreal Canadiens' request to allow 10,500 fans in the Bell Centre, citing the risk of spreading COVID-19, particularly the more contagious Delta variant.

Meanwhile, operating hours of the Olympic Stadium vaccination clinic will be extended on July 5 given the nearby screening of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final, which will be played at the Bell Centre.

People who wish to get vaccinated at the site can do so from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Second dose rules

People who received Moderna as their first COVID-19 vaccine dose must stick with that brand for their second.

Only recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines can choose to receive Moderna or Pfizer for their second doses.

Anyone can advance the date of their second dose and change the location of their appointment.

Top COVID-19 stories

Why reports of COVID-19 infections after 2 vaccine doses aren't cause for alarm

How students and teachers in Quebec kept schools open despite the pandemic.

Wedding bells are ringing in the green zone, but receptions remain a challenge

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

Generalized muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.