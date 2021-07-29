COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no deaths in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 377,034 confirmed cases and 11,240 people have died.

There are 61 people in hospital (a decrease of five) including 19 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

72,398 d oses of vaccine were administered for a total of 10,840,838 doses administered in Quebec.

83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 62 per cent have received two doses as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

The Quebec government is set to announce a return to in-person classes this fall for CEGEPs and universities, sources have told Radio-Canada.



Instead of basing its decision to hold in-person classes on the vaccination rate for 18- to 29-year-olds, the province will change its reference point to the percentage of college and university students who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.



Previously, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had said the decision would depend on the percentage of fully vaccinated young adults.



But with the current vaccination rate for 18 to 29-year-olds sitting at 71 per cent, the goal of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of young adults before fall has become less achievable.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS), 81.8 per cent and 85.6 per cent of CEGEP and university students respectively have received their first shot.

Outreach workers promoting vaccines

In Montreal's West Island, the local health authority and community groups are working together to answer people's questions about COVID-19 vaccines and going door to door to encourage the population to get their first and second doses.

A community organizer with the West Island health authority says there are unique challenges in each neighbourhood, including a lack of public transportation and a wide variety of spoken languages. By connecting with people in the community and in their homes, health workers are hoping to respond to specific concerns and let people know about upcoming pop-up clinics and the nearest location they can go to get their shot.

He also warned against the delta variant, which is already present in the province.



56% des nouveaux cas de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> sont chez les jeunes de 20-39 ans.<br><br>Les statistiques sont sans équivoque : il est incontournable d’avoir au moins 75 % de vaccination dans tous nos groupes d’âge.<br><br>Parlez-en à vos proches. On a bcp de vaccins, c’est gratuit et rapide. <a href="https://t.co/9KKttqDWfr">pic.twitter.com/9KKttqDWfr</a> —@cdube_sante



More than 3 million Quebecers have pushed ahead their appointment for a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 20 days, according to Dubé.



Dubé said in a tweet Tuesday that he's counting on around 417,000 more people to bump up their second shot as well, in order to reach the province's vaccination goal by the end of August.

What is the vaccination rate in your neighbourhood?

The rate of fully vaccinated Quebecers is creeping up, but there is still a way to go before that rate hits the provincial target of 75 per cent, especially on the island of Montreal.

In an effort to keep track of specific areas where vaccination rates are lagging, Montreal Public Health has divided the island into more than 3,000 sectors.

Radio-Canada has analyzed that data and found an average of seven out of 10 of those sections have had at least 75 per cent of the eligible population receive one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is a map with a breakdown by sector in Montreal.

