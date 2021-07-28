COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no deaths in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 376,901 confirmed cases and 11,240 people have died.

There are 66 people in hospital (a decrease of one) including 21 in intensive care (an increase one).

75,899 d oses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 10,768,440 doses administered in Quebec.

83 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 61 per cent have received two doses as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

More than 3 million Quebecers have pushed ahead their appointment for a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 20 days, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Dubé said in a tweet Tuesday that he's counting on around 417,000 more people to bump up their second shot as well, in order to reach the province's vaccination goal by the end of August.

On Monday, the government announced more than 60 per cent of eligible Quebecers have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, an encouraging indicator according to Dubé.

What is the vaccination rate in your neighbourhood?

The rate of fully vaccinated Quebecers is creeping up, but there is still a way to go before that rate hits the provincial target of 75 per cent, especially on the island of Montreal.

In an effort to keep track of specific areas where vaccination rates are lagging, Montreal Public Health has divided the island into more than 3,000 sectors.

Radio-Canada has analyzed that data and found an average of seven out of 10 of those sections have had at least 75 per cent of the eligible population receive one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is a map with a breakdown by sector in Montreal.

Quebecers jump at chance to win lottery

Although many Quebecers have run into technical difficulties while trying to register for the COVID-19 vaccine lottery, people are jumping at the opportunity to win prizes.

More than half a million people have signed up for the lottery since it was launched on Sunday through the Clic Santé portal, according to the province's Health Ministry.

The province is holding draws for $2 million in cash prizes and bursaries this summer in a bid to get as many people immunized as possible before September.

Starting Aug. 6, weekly draws will be held. Those over 18 could win up to $1 million in cash, and bursaries of up to $20,000 will be awarded to lucky 12- to 17-year-olds.

All Quebecers who have been previously vaccinated, either in the province or elsewhere (with proof they received a Health Canada-approved shot) are eligible.

Participants must consent to having their name made public if they win one of the draws.

